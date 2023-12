Smith (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith has played all 13 games this season and has played every single defensive snap in 10 of those contests. He leads the team with 136 tackles -- which is tied with Alex Singleton for the third most in the league -- and has been an anchor at inside linebacker for a Ravens' defense that is second-best in the NFL in yards allowed per game (284.4) and points allowed per game (16.8).