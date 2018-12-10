Bears' Roquan Smith: Picks off first pass of career
Smith intercepted a pass while adding six tackles in Chicago's 15-6 win over the Rams.
Even though Smith's sic tackles represented his lowest total in six weeks, he continued to be a stellar IDP performer by picking off a Jared Goff pass. Even as a rookie, he's become an elite fantasy option who still has room to improve.
