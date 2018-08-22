Smith (hamstring) participated in position group drills during practice Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smith exited Tuesday's practice with left hamstring tightness, so it's good to see a quick return to the field , even if he isn't a full participant. The 21-year-old must continue to work his way into football shape after not practicing until last week due to his holdout. Smith appears to be trending in the right direction for Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, but expect the Bears to remain cautious if there is any real concern.

