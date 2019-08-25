Bears' T.J. Clemmings: Exits with leg injury
Clemmings was forced out of Saturday's preseason matchup tilt against Indianapolis with an injury to his right leg.
It's unclear how serious the issue is. The injury is certainly unfortunate, especially considering Clemmings had just shaken a knee injury that plagued him for most of the 2018 season.
