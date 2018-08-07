Bengals' Bobby Hart: Listed as starting right tackle
Hart is listed as the Bengals' initial starting right tackle, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Hart, the former Giant, is competing with Jake Fisher and Cedric Ogbuehi for the job. Fisher has been having a pretty bad camp so far. The team is someone emerges at both right-side line spots to improve the team's weakest positions from last season.
