Core (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Core missed training camp throughout the week due to an undisclosed injury, which is apparently severe enough to keep him sidelined for Saturday's preseason contest. Josh Malone, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate could be in line for additional reps behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross in Core's place.

