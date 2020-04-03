Bengals' Shawn Williams: Kept instead of Kirkpatrick
The Bengals decided to keep Williams on the roster instead of Dre' Kirkpatrick in the wake of their free agency moves in the secondary, Chris Rolling of USA Today reports.
Williams has a cheaper price tag than Kirkpatrick had, and can play multiple positions, though his stint as a linebacker last year was more of a last resort and didn't go all that well.
