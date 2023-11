The Bengals elevated Morgan from the practice squad Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's the second time Morgan has been promoted to the active roster since signing with the Bengals' practice squad on Aug. 31. In his first appearance Week 9 against the Bills, Morgan played 10 special team snaps. His elevation comes with Tee Higgins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans and Ja'Marr Chase (back) listed as questionable.