The Bengals elevated Morgan to their active roster Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Morgan was elevated to Cincinnati's active roster to ensure depth at wide receiver with Tee Higgins (hamstring) likely missing the team's season finale. The 27-year-old has already appeared in two games for the Bengals this season, failing to record a stat while playing 34 total snaps (four offensive and 30 on special teams).