Bengals' Torry McTyer: Remaining in Cincinnati
McTyer signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McTyer played a reserve role in Cincinnati's secondary last season, seeing limited action in just five contests. He stands to compete for a similar gig for the 2020 campaign.
