Bills' Andre Roberts: Favorite for roster spot?
Roberts is coming off an impressive week of minicamp practices and appears to have the inside track on the fifth wide receiver spot, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Roberts' skills as an elite return man give him an edge over almost every other depth receiver competing for a job this summer, but the veteran is also opening up some eyes in the passing game. Entering his 10th NFL season, he does have a few decent campaigns on his receiving ledger, most notably a 64/759/5 line in 2012 with the Cardinals, while he's come close to that a few other times, also earlier in the decade. We'll slot Roberts as a solid five on the depth chart for now -- behind Zay Jones, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Robert Foster -- in addition to being the team's clear-cut best return option.
