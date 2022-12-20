Carolina designated Roberts (knee) to return from its injured reserve list Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game versus Detroit, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After missing Carolina's last 13 games recovering from a sprained PCL he sustained in Week 1 versus Cleveland, Roberts appears to have a chance to suit up for Week 16. The 34-year-old wideout played all 11 of his snaps on special teams serving as a punt and kick returner in the season opener, but it's not a given he'd reclaim those roles Saturday even if fully healthy.