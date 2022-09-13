Coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that Roberts' knee injury "could be an issue," Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Roberts has been dealing with his knee injury since the preseason, but he appears to have aggravated the issue Week 1. If the veteran wideout is forced to miss time, Shi Smith and Chuba Hubbard will stand step up in the return game.
More News
-
Panthers' Andre Roberts: Signs one-year deal with Carolina•
-
Chargers' Andre Roberts: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Andre Roberts: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Andre Roberts: Signs with Chargers•
-
Andre Roberts: Drawing interest from Chargers•
-
Andre Roberts: Let go by Houston•