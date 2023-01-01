Roberts (knee), whom the Panthers activated from injured reserve Saturday, is questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts has been on IR since playing in the season opener, when he had two kick returns for 35 yards and one punt return for 10 yards during a 26-24 loss to the Browns. While his knee injury is behind him, his status is up in the air ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. According to Newton, though, there's an expectation that Roberts is available, which will be unveiled when Carolina posts its list of inactives.