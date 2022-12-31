Roberts (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Roberts acts almost strictly as the team's return man when healthy, but it'll be interesting to monitor if he returns to that capacity after missing the last 13 games. Raheem Blackshear has done well as an explosive kick return recently.
