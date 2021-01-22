Beasley (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Beasley has been dealing with the same knee injury since late December, missing Week 17 before catching seven passes for only 57 yards in two playoff games. A return to full participation Friday suggests he'll be fine for his usual role, and he could even see a few extra snaps if No. 4 receiver Gabriel Davis (questionable - ankle) isn't able to play.
