Beasley was released by the Giants on Tuesday after failing to make their 53-man roster, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Beasley is nursing a leg injury that should not keep him sidelined for too long. However, the veteran pass catcher is expected to stick around and land on the team's practice squad. Once he is back to health, he will be a prime candidate to jump on to the 53-man roster once an injury occurs on the receiving depth chart.