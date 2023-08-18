Beasley (leg) is not in uniform for Friday's exhibition game against the Panthers, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Beasley has been sidelined since Tuesdaywith a leg injury. Considering the veteran pass catcher is on the bubble regarding making the final 53-man roster, his absence indicates the leg injury is not minor. Still, there is another preseason game remaining, so he will have more opportunities to make an impression throughout camp.