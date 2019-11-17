Bills' Cole Beasley: Snags four passes in win

Beasley caught all four of his targets for 38 total yards during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.

Beasley's biggest play came early in the third quarter in which he beat his man to the inside from the slot and went for a 15-yard gain to set up a Buffalo touchdown. The veteran receiver had a nice three-game scoring streak in Weeks 7 through 9, but has not otherwise found the end zone this season and has topped 50 total yards just thrice. He remains at his best as a high-volume underneath target. Next up is Denver's top-five-rated pass defense.