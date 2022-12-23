Beasley has been elevated from the Bills' practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears.

In last weekend's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, Beasley logged 11 of a possible 78 snaps on offense, catching his only target for nine yards. While it's possible the veteran slot man's role could increase in the coming weeks, he has still has Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir to contend with for targets that don't go to Buffalo's top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.