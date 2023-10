Harris sustained a concussion and a sprained neck during Sunday's 14-9 win versus the Giants, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was stretchered to a Buffalo-area hospital after taking a blow to the head during the second quarter of the Week 6 contest, and while he thankfully avoided any life-threatening injury, it seems like a long shot that he'd be able to suit up again in Week 7 at New England. Buffalo's practice reports over the week will provide more information on that front.