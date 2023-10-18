Harris (neck/concussion) won't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Harris, who was taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to the hospital (and subsequently released from the hospital) after suffering a neck injury in Sunday's win over the Giants, is dealing with a neck sprain and is in the NFL's concussion protocol. If the running back is sidelined this weekend against the Patriots, James Cook and Latavius Murray would be in line to lead the Bills' Week 7 backfield.