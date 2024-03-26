Harris (concussion) has announced his retirement from the NFL, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Harris spent his first four seasons with the Patriots before suiting up for six games with the Bills in 2023. He had a limited role off the bench for the first six weeks before a scary injury involving his neck and a concussion sent him to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. As a result, the 27-year-old will opt to put his health first and retire at a relatively young age. He finishes his career with 2,485 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns across 44 games.