Jackson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder can now join his new teammates and will try to win a job as a reserve cornerback in his first NFL season. Cornerback E.J. Gaines has already opted out for 2020, while star corner Tre'Davious White is considering it as of Thursday morning. Jackson may end up being more needed than the usual seventh-rounder, though there's little chance he'd ever start this early in his career.