Marlowe will start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
After the terrifying scene Monday night, Damar Hamlin has made tremendous progress, but he won't be able to play again this season, which forces Marlowe into the starting lineup at safety alongside Jordan Poyer. Marlowe hasn't played since Week 12 and has operated primarily on special teams since joining Buffalo, but he did log four tackles during a Week 8 start against the Panthers while he was a member of the Falcons.