Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati due to a groin injury.

Marlowe was traded to Buffalo mid-season and was inserted into the starting lineup following Damar Hamlin's terrifying injury. Marlowe recorded an interception during the Bills' regular-season finale and had three tackles in Sunday's game before being ruled out. Jaquan Johnson has taken Marlowe's spot as the starting safety next to Jordan Poyer.