Marlowe was released by Buffalo on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran safety agreed to terms with Buffalo on May 22 before getting released Tuesday. Marlowe has had stints with Buffalo, Carolina, Atlanta and Detroit throughout his eight years in the league, tallying 119 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 59 appearances. The 31-year-old will now be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.