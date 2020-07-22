Oliver's attorney, Gary Patterson, said Wednesday that all DWI and weapon charges against the defensive lineman stemming from his May 16 arrest are being dismissed, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Patterson states that the results of Oliver's testing all came back clean and free of drugs, which therefore would make it legal for Oliver to be carrying a pistol since he was reportedly not intoxicated. The authorities or the NFL may have more to say about the matter, but it appears Oliver may be one step closer to getting on with a full 2020 season.