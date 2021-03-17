Sanders agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sanders will travel to Buffalo on Thursday to make this deal official. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is worth $6 million. The 34-year-old wideout proved he still has something left in the tank last year, recording a 61-726-5 line across 14 games with the Saints. Sanders is slated to serve as the No. 2 outside wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs -- who led the league with 1,535 receiving yards last year -- in Buffalo. Cole Beasley (leg) should handle the slot reps while Gabriel Davis rotates in on the outside.