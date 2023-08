Buffalo will sign Ifedi to its 53-man roster, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ifedi was released by Detroit on Sunday but has already found a new landing spot with the Bills. The offensive tackle was a first-round pick by Seattle in the 2016 draft but hasn't lived up that billing thus far. However, Ifedi has plenty of experience, playing in 102 games -- mostly as a starter -- through his NFL career.