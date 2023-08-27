The Lions released Ifedi on Sunday.

Ifedi joined the Lions in May after being cut loose in March by Atlanta. The 29-year-old started all 76 regular-season games over his first five years between the Seahawks and then the Bears. Ifedi was limited to just nine games with seven starts in Chicago during the 2021 campaign, and he appeared in all 17 games without any starts for the Falcons last year. He'll now look for a new home heading into the 2023 regular season, and he'll likely fall into the category of a primary reserve rather than a starting-caliber offensive lineman moving forward.