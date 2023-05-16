Ifedi was released by the Falcons on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreports.

Ifedi spent last season with Atlanta and re-signed with the team in March, but it appears the Falcons have decided to go in a different direction. The veteran tackle played just six snaps last season, despite starting 83 of his previous 85 games between Seattle and Chicago, since he came into the league as a first-round selection in the 2016 Draft by the Seahawks. He'll now have to find an opportunity elsewhere.