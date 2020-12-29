site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Jaquan Johnson: Active Monday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 28, 2020
Johnson (ankle) is active for Monday's game against the Patriots.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable with the ankle injury but is good to go for Monday's divisional matchup. Johnson has exclusively played special teams this season and should remain in that role versus New England.
