Bills' Jeff Holland: Heading to Buffalo
The Bills claimed Holland off waivers Monday.
Holland spent just over 24 hours without a team after being waived by Arizona on Sunday. The 23-year-old joins Buffalo as the 13th linebacker on the roster.
