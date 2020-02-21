Play

Hughes (wrist) had groin surgery Thursday, Bradley Gelber of USA Today reports.

Hughes had wrist surgery Jan. 20 to repair torn ligaments that he played with for much of the 2019 season. He started all 16 games for Buffalo, but the pair of injuries may have played a role in limiting the 31-year-old defensive end to his second-lowest sack total (4.5) in the past seven years, along with his worst numbers since 2011 for tackles (23) and QB hits (nine). Hughes is entering the first season of a two-year, $21.5 million extension in 2020, presumably returning as the Bills' starter at right defensive end. He'll have five months to recover before the start of training camp in late July.

