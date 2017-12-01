Bills' Jordan Matthews: Should be good for Sunday
Matthews (knee) was limited for the third straight practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Matthews played under the same designation last week against the Chiefs, so there's not much chance he'll miss this important divisional showdown. His effectiveness is another story, though, as he's still obviously bothered by the knee issue plus he's only had one game with more than three catches all season.
