The Panthers signed Matthews to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Matthews was signed to the Panthers' active roster Nov. 7 and was waived by the team six days later. He played 19 snaps on special teams in Week 10 against the Bears for his only appearance of the season. The 2014 second-round pick will stay with Carolina in the offseason and work his way back to the active roster for 2024.