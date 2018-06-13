Bills' Josh Allen: Sees modest first-team reps
Allen practiced with the first team for a couple of series in practice Tuesday, the first time he's done that in OTAs, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Josh is going to continue with the third group like he's done before, but periodically we'll give Josh some reps with the ones," said coach Sean McDermott. "That's all part of his development plan and it lets us evaluate our entire roster from top to bottom. He'll still work with the threes by and large. Nate and AJ will continue with the ones and twos there, but we'll throw Josh in there from time to time moving forward."
For the most part, the rookie looked decent, but this was a very limited dose of first-team action. There are still plenty of summer practices ahead for Allen to make his move, but this week's OTA sessions are just another reminder that McDermott isn't going to just hand the rookie the starting job. It'd be a bit of a shock if Nathan Peterman was the Week 1 starter, but veteran AJ McCarron seems to have every bit the chance at winning the job in the short term as Allen, who's clearly the long-term answer for the team.
