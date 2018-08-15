Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Dealing with knee soreness
Benjamin had an ice pack on his right knee after taking limited reps at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin tore the meniscus in the same knee last season, leading to a pair of absences (Weeks 11-12) and eventually January surgery. He didn't seem to have any limitations throughout the Bills' offseason program and into training camp, until his practice reps were cut back Tuesday and Wednesday. After catching all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in last week's preseason opener against Carolina, the 27-year-old wideout seems to be in danger of missing Friday's exhibition in Cleveland, though there's no indication his knee issue is serious.
