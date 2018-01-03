Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited in practice Wednesday
Benjamin (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Benjamin was also limited in practices last week, but ultimately suited up for the Bills' regular-season finale against the Dolphins, hauling in two of three targets for 27 yards in that contest. The nagging meniscus injury will likely result in Benjamin's practice reps being capped for the duration of the Bills' postseason run, but it's not expected to cost him any games. He has already indicated that he'll forgo surgery to address the matter until the offseason.
