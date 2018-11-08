Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Turns in full practice
Benjamin (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The full session implies that Benjamin's limitations at Wednesday's practice were likely maintenance-related more so than a result of legitimate worry over his knee issue. Benjamin's health looks to be in a decent place entering the Week 10 matchup with the Jets, but his outlook is muddled by the uncertain state of the Buffalo passing game. The Bills still haven't determined who will be throwing passes to Benjamin on Sunday, as the two preferred options, Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion), are still working back from injuries that could keep both unavailable. If that ends up being the case, Nathan Peterman would likely pick up another start, despite throwing three interceptions and averaging only 3.8 yards per attempt during a 41-9 loss to the Bears in Week 9.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Records 40 yards in Week 9•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Staying put•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops 70 yards in blowout loss•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Gets new quarterback•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Leads team in receiving versus Texans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...