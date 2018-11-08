Benjamin (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The full session implies that Benjamin's limitations at Wednesday's practice were likely maintenance-related more so than a result of legitimate worry over his knee issue. Benjamin's health looks to be in a decent place entering the Week 10 matchup with the Jets, but his outlook is muddled by the uncertain state of the Buffalo passing game. The Bills still haven't determined who will be throwing passes to Benjamin on Sunday, as the two preferred options, Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion), are still working back from injuries that could keep both unavailable. If that ends up being the case, Nathan Peterman would likely pick up another start, despite throwing three interceptions and averaging only 3.8 yards per attempt during a 41-9 loss to the Bears in Week 9.

