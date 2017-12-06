Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Will be limited Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Benjamin (knee) would be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin has been sidelined for all but four offensive snaps of the last three games while recovering from a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, but his return to practice for the start of Week 14 preparations offers some encouragement that he might be able to play come Sunday. Before rendering a verdict on that front, the Bills will see how Benjamin looks Wednesday and the team's subsequent two days of practice. While Benjamin's potential availability Sunday against the Colts would be a boon for a Bills squad that moved fellow receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) to injured reserve earlier this week, the 26-year-old's poor health and lack of familiarity with the Buffalo signal callers seemingly limits his fantasy upside. It doesn't help Benjamin's cause that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday and is looking iffy for the weekend.
