Morse was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday after injuring his finger in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morse is the only player on the Bills' Week 2 injury report, but since he's opening the week as a full practice participant, the team seemingly has no concern about his availability for Sunday's contest against the Raiders. Buffalo's starting center was seen shaking the injured digit in the second half of Monday's loss, but the injury doesn't appear to be anything that will affect him while snapping the football or blocking.