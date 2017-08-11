Brown caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Minnesota.

None of those receptions came from the arm of Tyrod Taylor, who targeted Sammy Watkins on five of eight pass attempts. Brown did his damage in the second quarter while playing with T.J. Yates and the second-team offense. The former Panther seems to be competing with the likes of Andre Holmes, Rod Streater and Brandon Tate for the fourth and fifth spots on the depth chart.