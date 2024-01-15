Douglas (knee) is inactive for Monday's wild-card game against the Steelers.

Douglas injured his knee in the Week 18 win over the Dolphins and was unable to practice all week. Even the extra day of rest wasn't enough to get Douglas out there for Monday's date with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Since his acquisition from the Packers at the trade deadline, Douglas has been filling in as Buffalo's top cover corner with Tre'Davious White done for the year with a torn Achilles' suffered back in Week 4. Taron Johnson, Christian Benford and Dane Jackson will soak up the bulk of the cornerback snaps for the Bills against Pittsburgh.