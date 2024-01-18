Douglas (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Douglas is hoping to return to the field Sunday after missing the Bills' wild-card win over the Steelers due to a knee issue, and he's been able to log back-to-back limited sessions to open the team's week of practice. The 28-year-old has been Buffalo's top cornerback since joining the team in Week 9, so it would be a big loss if he's unable to suit up in the divisional round. Douglas would likely have to practice in full Friday have no injury designation going into the weekend.