Gilliam (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Gilliam was unable to practice last week and missed the team's Week 14 win over the Jets. His ability to participate in limited fashion Tuesday is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old. He'll continue to work to be ready for Saturday's game with the Dolphins as the week progresses.
