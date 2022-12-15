Gilliam (ankle) was a full participant during practice Thursday, and he does not carry a game status ahead of Sunday's contest versus Miami.

Gilliam did not practice Week 14 due to an ankle injury, causing him to miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Jets. The fullback then worked his way back as a limited participant during practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and he'll be good to go again for Saturday's divisional matchup. Gilliam has not recorded an offensive statistic since Week 6, though he should reprise his roles as a core special-teamer and blocker in the run game.