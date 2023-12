Gilliam played 14 of the Bills' 68 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

The fullback recorded a career-high eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in 15 games in 2022, but the Bills haven't gone out of their way to keep him involved in the passing attack this season. Over his 14 appearances to date, Gilliam has drawn just one target, which he turned into a three-yard reception.