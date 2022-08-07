site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Rodger Saffold: Returns from injury
Saffold (ribs) was activated from the active/non-football injury list Sunday.
After being involved in a car accident in July, the new addition and likely offensive line starter will now have about a month to get ready for regular-season action with his new squad.
